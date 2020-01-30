Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
701 E. Tarpon Ave
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
(727) 942-0515
Joanne Hill Obituary
HILL, Joanne C. Beloved mother, cherished wife, adored sister, and friend to all, Joanne Christine Hill entered into eternal rest on January 24, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Everett Osterud; her children, Peter Hill and Kathryn Stanko; her grandchildren, Logan, Nathan and Elizabeth; brother, Glenn Eby; sister, Gail Paterno; brother, Scott Eby; and 11 nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Charles Hill, and her parents, Frank and Elizabeth Eby. Joanne was raised in Allentown, PA, graduated from Rider College, and then raised her own family in State College, PA. While in State College she and her husband, Charles Hill, ran a successful publishing business. After retiring to Florida, Joanne became very active in the wellness community. She was a Reiki Master and an accomplished poet. During this time, she provided healing and comfort to many and found this to be her true calling. A Memorial Service will be held at Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home, 701 E. Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs, Florida 34689, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2 pm. Dobies FH/Tarpon
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 30, 2020
