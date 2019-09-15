HIPPO, Joanne D. died Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 10:30 pm. Joanne was born in Richmond, Kentucky December 21, 1932. She attended Ursuline College where she was the President of her sophomore class and obtained a BA in Business. Joanne worked for many attorneys, was the President of Executive Women International, a Eucharistic Minister, and retired as the Director of Public Relations for the in Tampa. Survivors include four children, Kimberly Ann, Kenneth Scott, Stephen Todd, and Pamela Lynn and four grandchildren, Daniel, Kenny, Savannah, and Rory. Services will be held September 28, 2019 at 11:30 am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church at 445 82nd Avenue, St. Pete Beach, Florida 33706.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 15, 2019