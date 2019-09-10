Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne HOFFMAN. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel 605 S MACDILL AVE Tampa , FL 33609 (813)-876-2421 Send Flowers Obituary

HOFFMAN, Joanne Jones (Howard) died August 12, 2019 in Tampa Florida. She was 97 years young. While living in Florida for the last five years, she was always an Ohio girl. She was born and raised in Bexley, Ohio. She graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in Marketing. Joanne married Ralph W. Howard and moved to Marion, Ohio in 1951. Joanne and Ralph had two daughters, Cindy Ramm (Gene) of Tampa, Florida and Diane Rice (Jim) of Edina, Minnesota. Joanne was incredibly creative and organized, and shared those talents with many. She was always the elegant lady. Joanne loved traveling and kept beautiful journals of every trip. She compiled the most amazing scrapbooks. Five years after Ralph's death, Joanne married Junius Hoffman. They enjoyed living in Tucson, Arizona, Maine and Marion. Joanne was terribly proud of her five grandchildren, Kirsten Kenna (Bryan), Bryan Ramm (Megan), Drew Ramm (Jessica), Maggie Pearce (Chris), and Alex Rice (Lisa). She also took great delight in her 10 great-grandchildren. She loved being with them all. Making cookies and pies were right up there as important life lessons. Joanne lived at Allegro in Hyde Park. She maintained her sharp wit and spirited personality and joined her friends each afternoon for her bourbon and water. Dinner always included ice cream and chocolate sauce; she lived a wonderful life. A Celebration of Life will be held at Allegro Senior Living in Hyde Park at 4 pm, Friday, September 13. Joanne supported improving lives of young children through education. All memorials should be made to Academy Prep Center of Tampa, Attention: Development Office, 1047 E. Columbus Drive, Tampa, Fl 33605. Online donations may be made by visiting www.blountcurrymacdill.com

HOFFMAN, Joanne Jones (Howard) died August 12, 2019 in Tampa Florida. She was 97 years young. While living in Florida for the last five years, she was always an Ohio girl. She was born and raised in Bexley, Ohio. She graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in Marketing. Joanne married Ralph W. Howard and moved to Marion, Ohio in 1951. Joanne and Ralph had two daughters, Cindy Ramm (Gene) of Tampa, Florida and Diane Rice (Jim) of Edina, Minnesota. Joanne was incredibly creative and organized, and shared those talents with many. She was always the elegant lady. Joanne loved traveling and kept beautiful journals of every trip. She compiled the most amazing scrapbooks. Five years after Ralph's death, Joanne married Junius Hoffman. They enjoyed living in Tucson, Arizona, Maine and Marion. Joanne was terribly proud of her five grandchildren, Kirsten Kenna (Bryan), Bryan Ramm (Megan), Drew Ramm (Jessica), Maggie Pearce (Chris), and Alex Rice (Lisa). She also took great delight in her 10 great-grandchildren. She loved being with them all. Making cookies and pies were right up there as important life lessons. Joanne lived at Allegro in Hyde Park. She maintained her sharp wit and spirited personality and joined her friends each afternoon for her bourbon and water. Dinner always included ice cream and chocolate sauce; she lived a wonderful life. A Celebration of Life will be held at Allegro Senior Living in Hyde Park at 4 pm, Friday, September 13. Joanne supported improving lives of young children through education. All memorials should be made to Academy Prep Center of Tampa, Attention: Development Office, 1047 E. Columbus Drive, Tampa, Fl 33605. Online donations may be made by visiting https://academyprep.org/tampa Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close