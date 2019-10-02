JOHANNESSON, Joanne 67, of St. Petersburg, born, July 4 1952 passed away peacefully September 28, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, Daniel Johannesson; sons, Timothy and Alan; eight grandchildren; brother, Gerald Borden. She enjoyed real estate as her career, loved gardening and traveling with her grandchildren. She touched many lives and will be dearly missed. Service will be Saturday, Oct. 5, at 1 pm at St. Jude Chapel. Guestbook at: www.brettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 2, 2019