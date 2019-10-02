Joanne JOHANNESSON (1952 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne JOHANNESSON.
Service Information
Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home
4810 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33711
(727)-321-3321
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Jude Chapel
Obituary
Send Flowers

JOHANNESSON, Joanne 67, of St. Petersburg, born, July 4 1952 passed away peacefully September 28, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, Daniel Johannesson; sons, Timothy and Alan; eight grandchildren; brother, Gerald Borden. She enjoyed real estate as her career, loved gardening and traveling with her grandchildren. She touched many lives and will be dearly missed. Service will be Saturday, Oct. 5, at 1 pm at St. Jude Chapel. Guestbook at: www.brettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.