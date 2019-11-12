MARASCO, Joanne Viola "Mom-Mom" passed peacefully with family by her side October 31, 2019 at the age of 66. She is survived by her most loving husband, Gregory; her two sons, Gregory and Anthony (Jessica), six grandchildren, Ashley, Abbigail, Evan, CJ, Annabelle, Jackson; sister, Louisa; two dogs, Lucy and Scooby; numerous family and friends. Joanne loved cooking and providing love, care, and advice to everyone who loved her. Family was her biggest accomplishment. Her legacy will never be forgotten and her love will always remain in our hearts. A memorial service will be held on November 23 at 2:30 pm, located at 8187 81st Street, Largo, FL 33777.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 12, 2019