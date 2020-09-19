D'URSO-CONREY, Joanne Marie 76, Largo, FL, September 10, 2020. Formerly of Methuen, MA. She served God her whole life and especially as a 47-year parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Largo, FL. Survived by K.C. Mark Conrey II (Lorri); their three children, Collin, Lexie and Lucy; Dr. John Conrey (Shannon); their four children, Erika, Quinnlan, Brenna and Jonathan; her two sisters, Veronica Harnois and Antoinette McDermott; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Preceded in death by her parents, Dr. John and Vera D'Urso; and sister, Marie Mitchell.



