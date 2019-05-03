MILLER, Joanne (McCarthy)
93, of Clearwater, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was born Nov. 22, 1925, in Hanover, NH to Rachael and George McCarthy. She was a graduate of New Rochelle College and had a Master's degrees from USF, and was a longtime educator in Tampa. Joanne was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Paul Miller; daughter, Patti Miller O'Haire; sister, Elaine Varney; and brother, John McCarthy. She is survived by daughters, Shelley Einbecker and Melanie Sorensen (Doug); son, Chris Miller (Evelyn); eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Espiritu Santo Catholic Church, Safety Harbor, Tuesday, May 7, at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from May 3 to May 4, 2019