Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne (McCarthy) MILLER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MILLER, Joanne (McCarthy)



93, of Clearwater, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was born Nov. 22, 1925, in Hanover, NH to Rachael and George McCarthy. She was a graduate of New Rochelle College and had a Master's degrees from USF, and was a longtime educator in Tampa. Joanne was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Paul Miller; daughter, Patti Miller O'Haire; sister, Elaine Varney; and brother, John McCarthy. She is survived by daughters, Shelley Einbecker and Melanie Sorensen (Doug); son, Chris Miller (Evelyn); eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Espiritu Santo Catholic Church, Safety Harbor, Tuesday, May 7, at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice.

MILLER, Joanne (McCarthy)93, of Clearwater, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was born Nov. 22, 1925, in Hanover, NH to Rachael and George McCarthy. She was a graduate of New Rochelle College and had a Master's degrees from USF, and was a longtime educator in Tampa. Joanne was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Paul Miller; daughter, Patti Miller O'Haire; sister, Elaine Varney; and brother, John McCarthy. She is survived by daughters, Shelley Einbecker and Melanie Sorensen (Doug); son, Chris Miller (Evelyn); eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Espiritu Santo Catholic Church, Safety Harbor, Tuesday, May 7, at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice. Published in the Tampa Bay Times from May 3 to May 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close