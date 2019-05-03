Joanne (McCarthy) MILLER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne (McCarthy) MILLER.
Obituary
Send Flowers

MILLER, Joanne (McCarthy)

93, of Clearwater, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was born Nov. 22, 1925, in Hanover, NH to Rachael and George McCarthy. She was a graduate of New Rochelle College and had a Master's degrees from USF, and was a longtime educator in Tampa. Joanne was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Paul Miller; daughter, Patti Miller O'Haire; sister, Elaine Varney; and brother, John McCarthy. She is survived by daughters, Shelley Einbecker and Melanie Sorensen (Doug); son, Chris Miller (Evelyn); eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Espiritu Santo Catholic Church, Safety Harbor, Tuesday, May 7, at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from May 3 to May 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.