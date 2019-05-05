Joanne Sims (1941 - 2019)
Service Information
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL
33609
(813)-876-2421
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL 33609
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
4:00 PM
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL 33609
Obituary
SIMS, Joanne

passed away April 29, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Robert Sims. Joanne is survived by her mother, Minnie Bell Clark; sons, Kennie (Lesa) Sims and Jason Sims; grandchildren, Kevin Sims and Leslie Paige Sims. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 11 from 1-4 pm with a celebration of life beginning at 4 pm at Blount and Curry Terrace Oaks, 12690 N 56th St, Temple Terrace, FL 33617. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Tee of Tampa Bay, 7910 North Willie Black Dr, Tampa FL 33610. Please visit her online guestbook at:

www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 5, 2019
