Joanne Vaccaro KISH (1953 - 2019)
  • "I was deeply saddened to hear of Joanne's passing. I met..."
    - Patti Newsome, RN, BSN, CDE
  • "I first met Joanne at Bloomfield College in NJ. She was one..."
    - Tom Sawyer
  • "I met Joanne through our shared joy in helping those..."
    - Doreen Inman
  • "Joanne was a mentor to me early in my CDE profession. She..."
    - carol singleton
  • " Joanne will be so missed by so many! The good that she did..."
    - Melina Rathbun
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Chapel of the Melech Hospice House
11125 N. 52nd St.
Temple Terrace, FL
KISH, Joanne Vacarro

was born September 30, 1953 in Hamilton Township, NJ and passed away April 16, 2019 in Tampa, FL. Joanne earned a bachelor's degree in nursing at Bloomfield College. She became a Certified Diabetes Educator and provided diabetes education to patients at Florida Hospital and Winter Haven Hospital. Joanne was a research nurse in diabetes studies at USF and was the past president of the Association of West Florida Diabetes Educators. Joanne is survived by her husband, George; son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Cassandra; her father, Vince, and her two brothers, Anthony Vaccaro (wife, Kathy Vaccaro) and Vince Vaccaro (wife, Treese Vaccaro). She also leaves behind her nephew, Nick and her niece, Olivia. Joanne is preceded in death by her mother, Anna Ruth Vaccaro. A service to celebrate Joanne's life will be held in the Chapel of the Melech Hospice House at 11125 N. 52nd St., Temple Terrace, FL 33617 on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1 pm. Donations in honor of Joanne Vaccaro Kish may be made to LifePath Hospice, Inc., 11125 N 52nd St., Temple Terrace, FL 33617.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 6, 2019
