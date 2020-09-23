Jobie CUNNINGHAM

CUNNINGHAM, Jobie 82, of St Petersburg, trans-itioned September 16, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Lula Cunningham; sons, Joe Nathan Cunningham and Billy Baxter; daughters, Liz Cunningham and Deloris Collins (Robert); brothers, Nathan Cunningham and Frank Cunningham; sisters, Bertha Knight, Mary Cody, and Willamena Easly; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 3-7 pm. Graveside service will be Saturday, Sept. 26, 10 am, at Royal Palm South Cemetery. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 23, 2020.