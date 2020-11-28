GAYOSO, Jodie Marie née Ecklund, age 53, passed away November 24, 2020 in her St. Petersburg home surrounded by loved ones. She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Antonio Julio Gayoso M.D. and two sons, Antonio Julio Gayoso Jr. and Samuel Edward Henry Gayoso, as well as her loving mother, Mary Sue Lewis; her siblings, nieces, and nephews. Her father, Joseph G. Ecklund Jr. and stepfather, Ed Lewis Jr. predeceased her. Born and raised in Charleston, South Carolina, Jodie was valedictorian of her class at Garrett High School and went on to attend The College of Charleston and The Medical University of South Carolina. Jodie worked as a cardiovascular perfusionist for eleven years, before dedicating herself to raising two talented sons. She will be remembered fondly as a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, tia, expert crafter, teacher/tutor, and resident genius. Her intelligence, kindness, wisdom and constant willingness to help will be missed greatly. A viewing will be held Saturday November 28, 2020 10 am at St. Jude Cathedral Church followed immediately at 11 am by a funeral Mass. The services will be available for livestream at www.stjudesp.org
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Petersburg Library Administration. Please indicate "in memory of Jodie Gayoso" on the donation. Guestbook at www.brettfuneralhome.net