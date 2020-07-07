Jodie RANDALL-CLEMONS

RANDALL-CLEMONS, Jodie 61, of Oldsmar, FL, passed away on July 1, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Jodie was born in Waterloo, IA to Joanne and David Randall Sr. on February 16, 1959. She attended West High School. Jodie worked for Conmed in Largo, FL for many years. Jodie is preceded in death by her father, David Randall Sr.; her mother, Joanne Pieper; and brother, David Randall Jr. She is survived by sisters, Pamela Ernst (Larry) of Alpharetta, GA, Terri Adams (Stephen Pauls) of Oldsmar, FL and Jamie Carter (Clinton) of West Bloomfield, MI. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



