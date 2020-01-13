Joe ABENE

ABENE, Joe Angelo born in Tampa, raised in Ybor City, lived here his entire life, passed away January 10, 2020. One of Tampa's preeminent machinists, he worked relentlessly to make a better life for his family. He is predeceased by his mother, Laura Ficarrotta Abene; father, Frank Abene; and his twin brother, Jack Abene. Joe is survived by his daughter, Jenny Abene Paloumpis (Tom); his two grandchildren, Andreas and Laura Paloumpis; and a large extended family. Joe's wake will be held from 5-7 pm, on Tuesday, January 14, and his funeral will be held at 10 am, on Wednesday, January 15 at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, Tampa.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 13, 2020
