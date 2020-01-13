born in Tampa, raised in Ybor City, lived here his entire life, passed away January 10, 2020. One of Tampa's preeminent machinists, he worked relentlessly to make a better life for his family. He is predeceased by his wife, Diana Abene; mother, Laura Ficarrotta Abene; father, Frank Abene; and his twin brother, Jack Abene. Joe is survived by his daughter, Jenny Abene Paloumpis (Tom); his two grandchildren, Andreas and Laura Paloumpis; and a large extended family. Joe's wake will be held from 5-7 pm, on Tuesday, January 14, and his funeral will be held at 10 am, on Wednesday, January 15 at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, Tampa.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 13, 2020