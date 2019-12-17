|
BRATTON, Joe Burton died December 14, 2019 from complication of cancer. He was born March 4, 1930 in Jemison, AL. He attended Auburn University as an undergraduate and graduated from University of Alabama dental school with a Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry in 1954. He served in the USAF, leav-ing as a Captain in 1956. He went into dental practice in Birmingham, AL, and was an instructor at University of Alabama dental school. He moved to Dunedin in 1960 where he lived and practiced dentistry until 1999. Joe was an avid golfer, hunter, gardener, and gourmet cook. He is predeceased by first wife, Barbara Ann Bratton; his parents, Ruby Jewel Collum and Arthur Claiborne Bratton; and brother, Arthur Larry Bratton. He is survived by his wife, Mary P. Bratton of Odessa, FL; daughters, Kathy Redmon (James A.) of Knoxville, TN, and Ellen Beebe (Kenneth H.) of Palm Harbor, FL; grandchildren, James Patrick Redmon (Tianlu Jia) of Houston, TX, Phillip Joseph Redmon of Knoxville, TN; his sister, Ruby Sue McKinney (Johnny) of Clanton, AL; sister-in-law, Nell Bratton; nephews, Paul (Linda), Phillip (Vanessa), and David (Kim) McKinney; stepchildren, Tricia Kesling (Gary), Robin Olds, Sue Stepp (Voyne); stepgrandchildren, Andrew and Bradley Kesling, Avery and Henry Olds, and Ann Chandler Stepp. A gathering will be held at 11 am, with a memorial at 12 pm, all at the Curlew Hills Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 18. Donations in Joe's honor may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (themmrf.org). www.curlewhills.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 17, 2019