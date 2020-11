COLBERT, Joe C. Sr. died November 13, 2020 at the age of 88. He was predeceased by his sisters, Darlene and Rae Louise; brother, William; and grandson, Timothy. Left to morn his loss are his sugar plums, Brenda Sholley, Joe Jr., Debra Colbert, and Linda Humphrey; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and brothers, Frank and Robert. A memorial will be scheduled at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store