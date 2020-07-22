I feel that Joe was the kind of person we all would like to be- kind, happy, friendly, and loving. It was extremely evident that he adored you, Debbie, and the children. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time; we love you and would do anything if only we could take away your pain. We are comforted in the thought that Joe is surely in Heaven with our Lord, and he is discovering what a beautiful singer he is as he praises God forever!

All of our love to Michelle, Joseph and Debbie,



Dana, Kelly, Amanda, Todd, Shannon, and Ashlyn

The Wiggins family

