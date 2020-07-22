CRUZ, Joe 58, of Tampa, passed away July 17, 2020. He was born to parents Clement and Rosa Cruz on July 23 in Omaha, NE. Joe graduated high school in Clovis, NM. He was a God fearing man with a heart of gold who unwaveringly put family and others before himself. Joe's self sacrificing spirit and leadership allowed him to achieve many things, including becoming a proud Eagle Scout and employee of Teco People's Gas. He was unique in that his exuberant spirit was accompanied by a gentleness that allowed him to be everyone's best friend, most known for his love of life. Joe expressed this love of life in hosting and celebrating with family and friends, relaxing on the beach, traveling, and dancing to all music. His favorite being disco and dancing in the street at Mardi Gras. Joe was also a loyal participant of St. Patrick Catholic Church, and enjoyed being involved with the school's carnivals and church functions. Joe will forever be remembered as an authentic gentleman proud of his Mexican-American heritage, and most importantly, a faithful husband, father (AKA Papa Cruz), brother, uncle, and Godfather. He is preceded in death by daughter, Danielle Marie Cruz; and brother, Jay Cruz. Joe is survived by his wife of 33 years, Debbie; children, Joseph and Michelle; siblings, Louise Light, Tony Cruz, and Rosa (Alex) Menhart; mother- in-law, Mary Fitzpatrick; brothers and sisters-in-law, Tim (Sherrie) Fitzpatrick, Bob Fitzpatrick, Barbara Fitzpatrick, Kathleen (Jim) Jimenez, Maureen (Mike) Benitez, Patsy (Russell) Bly, Donna (Mike) Plant, and Becky (Julio) Veulens; nieces and nephews; and friends turned family. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 22 from 6-8 pm with a rosary prayer at 7:30 pm at Blount Curry, 605 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa. A funeral mass will be held Thursday, July 23, at 12:30 pm at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 4518 S. Manhattan Ave., Tampa. He will be laid to rest at Myrtle Hill Cemetery, following the funeral mass. www.blountcurrymacdill.com