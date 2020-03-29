|
|
CURTIS, Joe C. 80, of Tampa, died March 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, JC and Nettye Clay Curtis. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Elvira Curtis; son, Joseph Curtis and his wife Ann Carlson; and daughter, Erin Justason; also a brother-in-law, two sisters-in-law, a step granddaughter and numerous nieces and nephews which he cared for very deeply. Joe was born in Greenville, TX January 31, 1940. He graduated from high school in Salina, KS and attended The University of Kansas, where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. Joe had been a salesman all his life and was retired from Xerox Corporation in 1990. Most recently he was in health and life insurance sales. Joe served in the US Army and was stationed at MacDill Air Force Base. It was in Tampa at a dance in October of 1962 that he met his wife, Cookie, as she is known to all her friends. They married in 1965 in Tampa and spent the remaining years of his life there. And they were fortunate enough to recently celebrate their 50th anniversary with family. Joe will be cremated and due to present circumstances, a celebration of life will be held at a future date. Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2020