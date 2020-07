CURTIS, Joe Carlice died March 25, 2020. A memorial service for Joe has been planned by his family for Friday, July 17, 2020 in the chapel of Boza & Roel Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:30-11:30 am with a service to follow immediately after. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The American Heart Association and Dementia Society of America . Boza & Roel Funeral Home