Service Information
Gonzalez Funeral Home
7209 North Dale Mabry Highway
Tampa , FL 33614
(813)-931-1833
Visitation
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
Obituary

DIAZ, Joe A. (Ret. TPD) died on January 16, 2020 at age 91. He was predeceased by his parents, Antonio and Jennie Diaz; his sister, Carmen Diaz and his brother, Angel Diaz. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Gloria Rivero Diaz; children, Juanita A. Diaz (Karyn), Brenda D. Warmke (Vincent), and Joseph A. Diaz III (Vivian); grandchildren, Tina McGrath, Steven Buddingh, William J. Warmke, and Joseph A. Diaz IV; great-grandchildren, Kaylee McGrath and Evan McGrath; sister, Mary Gullette; niece, Juanita Gullette and two nephews, Gus and Joe Gullette. Joe served on the Tampa Police Department for over 24 years, rising from the rank of patrolman to retiring in 1980 as Major. He loved to run and spent many hours at Al Lopez Park pursuing this beloved activity with many friends there. He was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church since 1966, serving as Reader/Lector and Extraordinary Minister for many years. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11 am at St. Lawrence Catholic Church with the family receiving friends one hour prior at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Lawrence Catholic Church or the . Arrangements entrusted to Gonzalez Funeral Home

