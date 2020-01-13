Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe JONES. View Sign Service Information Garden Of Memories Funeral Home 4207 E LAKE AVE Tampa , FL 33610 (813)-626-3161 Send Flowers Obituary

JONES, Joe Allen, born on May 7, 1933, left us for his eternal home on January 8, 2020, at the age of 86. He was born in Plevna, AL, graduating from High School in Lebanon, TN in 1950. He began his adult life working for Caterpillar in Peoria, IL. There he met his first wife, Betty Jean. In 1953 Joe was drafted into the Army until 1955, returning to Caterpillar to work until 1965. Changing careers, he owned and operated a Shell station in Illinois and Florida until 1972. In 1972 he went to work for Hillsborough County Transportation (School Bus Garage) until 1998 when he retired. In 1994 he married his now wife, Edna. Joe was an avid fisherman and enjoyed the outdoors. He loved to build things and always tinkered with things. Joe loved the Lord Jesus, which shaped every part of his life, giving freely of himself and to others. He had been a member of the Rogate Lutheran Church of the Deaf since 1970, serving as an Acolyte and Communion assistant. He is predeceased by his parents, Larkin Hartwell and Alta Estelle; wife, Betty Jean; sister, Emogene; brother, Bill; stepdaughter, Kenderlyn Ryman; brother-in-law, David Bostwick; and grandson, George Simms III. He is survived by his wife, Edna; children, Evelyn Ashton Jones and husband, Michael Kelly, Katherine Bowman, Edward Jones and wife, Kathy, Gerald Miller, Katrina Miller, Lucinda Simms, Jeffrey Palmer and wife, Jennifer, Clayton Palmer and wife, Alyssa; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Thank you to Lifepath Hospice for their loving care and to all the friends who helped. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm, Wednesday, January 15, 2020; service is on Thursday, January 16, from 10-11 am at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, 4207 East Lake Avenue, Tampa, 33610. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

