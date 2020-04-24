LUNSFORD, Joe Edgar Jr. was born in Plant City, Florida on April 20, 1963. He departed this life in Pinecrest, Florida on April 9, 2020 after a ferocious yet courageous battle with cancer. Joey was preceded in death by his father, Joe E. Lunsford Sr.; and by grandson, Kameron Futch. Joey leaves behind three daughters, Kayla Lunsford (Josh Williams), Kindle Lunsford and Nikki Futch; and a son, Jake Futch (Mandy). He also leaves seven beloved grandchildren, June Sunshine Williams, Kloee and Liam Springfield, Kelsey Brown, Keyara Yerby, Keelan Futch, and Kyla Futch. He is survived by his mother, Sue Lunsford; sisters, Susan Giguere (Bill) and Millie Rushlow (David); his brother, Steve Lunsford (Angie), and numerous nieces and nephews. Joey loved the water. He loved fishing where ever he could, and maybe even where he could not. He also loved to sing along with his music every place he ventured. His green thumb cannot be left unmentioned, either. The family sends a very special thank you to his aunt, Amy Dixon, CJ Johnson, Evelyn Milton, and Carl Hunter for the continual love and care they gave to him in his time of need. Rest easy, Joey Lunsford.

