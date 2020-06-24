Joe PERRICONE

PERRICONE, Joe A. 96, of Brandon, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. His death leaves the Greatest Generation poorer for his loss. He left Hillsborough High School in his senior year to serve proudly in the U.S. Army during WWII. Sixty-seven years later, he reveled in his Class of 1943 graduation ceremony shared with the Hillsborough High School Class of 2019. He lost his wife and the love of his life, Hope, three months ago. They were not separated long. Joe is survived by his son, Joe C. Perricone (Debbie); his daughters, Dolores Perricone and Delia Palermo (Peter); his grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Contributions in his memory may be made to Lab Rescue (donations@lrrof.org) or Southeastern Guide Dogs in memory of his beloved Brandy. He will be buried beside Hope in Garden of Memories Cemetery. His life will be celebrated at a later date and every time you honor the sacrifices of his fellow veterans of WWII.



