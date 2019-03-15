Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Roy ANDREWS. View Sign

ANDREWS, Joe Roy



77, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at St. Petersburg General Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida. Born August 22, 1941 in Checotah, Oklahoma, Joe eventually went on to serve our country as Military Police in Washington, DC where he would meet the love of his life, a love that would bring him to Point Pleasant, New Jersey where he remained a resident, splitting time between there, and St. Petersburg, Florida. Joe was an elementary school teacher for 26 years in Lakewood, New Jersey and was the coach of the varsity wrestling team in the late 70s. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Frances Bini Andrews. Together they raised three children, Lisa Andrews, Pt. Pleasant, NJ, Douglas Andrews, Madeira Beach, FL, and Jodi Andrews, Red Bank, NJ; three grandchildren, Michael and Madelyn Joel, Point Pleasant, NJ, and Olivia Andrews, New Smyrna Beach, FL; his sister and brother-in-law, Lorraine and Charles Kucinski, Nutley, NJ, along with their daughters and grandchildren. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St. Petersburg General Hospital, for their compassionate treatment of Joe. Ceremonies will be private. On line guestbook is at:



www.brettfuneralhome.net

4810 Central Avenue

St. Petersburg , FL 33711

