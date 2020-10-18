BALDWIN, Joel David 64, passed away peacefully Monday, October 12, 2020. He had a larger than life personality and left an imprint on everyone he interacted with. Joel was born in Newark, NJ March 2, 1956 and grew up in Rainbow Lakes, NJ where he met the love of his life Kathleen "Kathy" Ferrari in the first grade. Joel moved to Canada to attend the University of Ottawa in Ontario where he played football for the Ottawa Gee-Gees as a wide receiver/slot back. He was named "All Canadian" in 1980 and graduated in 1981. After graduation, he moved to St. Petersburg and joined his family at Suncoast Medicare Supply. Joel was reunited with Kathy after many trips up north to New Jersey and New York and were married in May of 1986. They have two daughters, Erica Lee and Elizabeth "Liz" Lyn, who will carry on his love of sports and friendship. Preceded in death by his parents, Harold Sr. and Ruth, Joel is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Kathy; daughters, Erica and Elizabeth; his brothers, Harold Jr. (Marguerite), Robert (Rose), Barry (Mary), and his twin, Jeffrey (Rita); his nieces and nephews; and many, many friends in the US and Canada. He cared for everyone throughout his life and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice
in Joel's name.