68, of Palmetto, FL, died Feb. 20, 2019 at Doctor's Hospital, Sarasota, FL of complications associated with thyroid cancer which he battled courageously for more than four years. Born Sept 1, 1950 in Logan, OH, Joel grew up in Columbus, OH, graduated from Walnut Ridge H.S. in 1968 and received a Master of Arts degree from The



Joel relocated to St. Petersburg, FL in 1974 where he taught AP American History and other social studies courses at Lakewood H.S. in St. Petersburg. Joel also coached various sports and was Voice of the Spartans H.S. football games for many years. He retired from Lakewood H.S. in June 2009.



Joel remained active on the Academic Team, writing and moderating questions to H.S. team members at county, state and national college scholarship events.



Joel loved sports, from Little League baseball and league bowling (scoring one perfect 300 game) to tennis, jogging and golf. He was a die-hard fan of OSU football and basketball, Tampa Bay Rays and season ticket holder of the Buccaneers. He enjoyed local stock car racing and the Daytona 500. His passion was reading and playing trivia at Ferg's Sports Bar and Beef O'Brady's in St. Petersburg.



Joel was a kind, thoughtful son, taking care of his mother as she battled her own cancer and other health issues. A good brother and loyal friend, always willing to help whenever and wherever needed, Joel's last gift was as an organ donor.



Joel was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph and Gertrude (Edwards) Iles. Survivors include his sister, Scelia (John) Widmayer, Palmetto, FL, many cousins, and friends, particularly Mark Ferguson, Rick (Dixie) Matson, Dave (Elaine) Dale, John Toronski, and Cara Terry whose friendship and support meant so much. Arrangements by Alan Moore Cremation Care Center, Palmetto, FL. A celebration of Joel's life will be held at Ferg's at a later date.

