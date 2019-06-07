In memory of



Joel M. Toro



12/25/1942 - 6/7/2018



To my husband and best friend. Today marks one year since you left me to grieve and mourn your loss and to celebrate the wonderful memories we made together. I miss you so much but find solace in knowing you are no longer suffering the pain and agony you endured.



Thank you for being my loving husband for 25 years and taking care of me every day. Your face is etched in my mind and your goodness, sweetness and beautiful heart will be with me forever. I am so blessed for all the joy you brought to our lives and for the dreams you always made come true for us. I love you, Joel, and you will always be in my heart and soul.



I know we will be together again, through all of eternity.



With all my love



forever, Carmen

