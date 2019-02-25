MARANTZ, Dr. Joel
74, of St. Petersburg, passed away peacefully February 23, 2019 at the age of 74. Dr. Marantz was born in New York City in 1944. He moved to Florida with his family at the age of 14 where he lived out the rest of his life. He graduated from Dixie Hollins High School, and then from the New England College of Optometry. He began his optometry practice in 1966 in downtown St. Petersburg and retired in 2014. As an avid sports enthusiast, Dr. Marantz was honored to be the first Optometrist for the Tampa Bay Rays, a position he held for 10 years. Joel will be remembered and missed by his wife, Anne Marantz; son, Brennan (Marissa) Hervey; grandchildren, Gage Hervey and Gabriella Sestito; and siblings, Iris Ahl, Allen (Rita) Marantz; and many nieces and nephews. There will be a private service held in remembrance. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Joel's honor to Menorah Manor or . A complete obituary and online guestbook is available at:
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 25, 2019