SHERMAN, Joel Lee 51, native of Tampa, passed away on August 19, 2020. Joel was born on June, 4, 1969. He attended Grady and Lee Elementary, Coleman Jr. High, and graduated from H.B. Plant in 1987. Afterwards, he graduated from St. Leo College and earned a law degree from Columbia School of Law, The Catholic University of America. He was the son of the late Robert E. Sherman Sr. Joel is survived by his mother, Andree Lee Sherman; and brother, Robert Jr. (Patricia) of Land O'Lakes, FL; and sister, Elizabeth (Massimo Galanti); and niece, Anabel Rose Galanti of Florence, Italy. Other family includes, uncle, Jerry D. Lee of Rock Hill, SC; aunts, Lucretia Lee Kinnard (Louis) of Dunedin, FL; Betty Lou Sherman of Piqua, OH; Jill Lee of Rock Hill, SC; and numerous cousins and friends. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church. A Celebration of Life is being planned post Covid. For details email: ersherman@protonmail.com. Donations may be made in Joel's memory to the Boston Terrier Rescue of Florida at https:// bostonrescueflorida.org
. 4300 W. Lake Mary Blvd., Box #1010-358, Lake Mary, FL 32746