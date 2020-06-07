In Memory of Joel Toro 1942 - 2018 Joel, today marks 2 years since you left me. My heart is broken and I am filled with sadness. I will always remember our 25+ years together. We had a lot of fun, but yet, when the time came, we took very good care of each other. We cared for each other through the good times and bad. I will never forget you and we will be together again. My love through all eternity, your loving wife, Carmen



