Joesph FUSSELL
FUSSELL, Joesph transitioned on Thursday, November 19, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. He was 89 years old. He was met by his beloved wife, Doris. He was born in Tampa, FL, to William D. and Willow Fussell, He was also preceded in death by his brother, William, and his sister, Nita June Schultz. He is survived by his daughter, Phyllis (Jim) O'Steen; granddaughters, Jennifer (Johnny) Cruz and Pamela O'Steen (Scot Yakowenko). He has three great-grandsons, several cousins, nephews, and nieces. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Gulf Coast Chapter, 14010 Roosevelt Boulevard, Suite 709, Clearwater, FL. 33762, or an organization of your choosing. Services will be on Saturday, November 28, at the Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Gardens of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Avenue, Tampa. Visitation at 10 and service at 11, with graveside to follow with full Military Honors provided by the US Navy, of which Joe was most proud of serving. Family and friends are invited with Covid-19 Protocol being followed. The family understands covid concerns, and if you can not attend, please pause to remember Joe in a fond memory.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 25, 2020.
