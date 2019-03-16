Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JoEtta C. MILLER. View Sign

69, of Tampa, departed this earth peacefully March 13, 2019. She was born November 16, 1949 in Indiana to Joseph and Henrietta Conover. She married her friend and love, Otho Grayson Miller Jr., February 13, 1988 who preceded her in death in 2005. JoEtta is survived by her children Otho "Little" Grayson Miller III, Joseph "Scott" Miller, Matthew David Miller, Michael Roger Miller and daughters-in-law, Kourtney Miller and Angela "Angie" Miller Kumar and son-in-law, Roger Kumar Jr.; her sister, Sandy Hilton; and grandchildren, Maddox and Maya Kumar, Grayson IV, Michael, and Mason Miller, all of whom she loved and touched deeply. She graduated from Plant High School, and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Stephens College in Missouri, a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Master's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Tampa. JoEtta loved to love people. She was a passionate Catholic, and spread her faith to everyone that she came into contact with. Her life was an example of her faith in the Lord and in particular her devotion to Mary His Mother. JoEtta was the consummate mother and grandmother to her children and grandchildren. Nothing meant more to JoEtta than the success and quality of life of everyone she loved. Please join us celebrating her life Monday evening March 18, 2019 at 6 pm with Father Richard C. Hermes presiding, in The Chapel of the Holy Cross at Jesuit High School, 4701 North Himes Ave., Tampa, Florida 33614 with a private family burial the next day at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park. -Philippians 4:6-9.

