CLOCKER, Johanna passed suddenly April 9, 2020 at the age of 79 in St. Petersburg, FL. She was born in Reading, PA October 1, 1940. In her early years, she had success as a race car driver, winning many trophies, and as a hand model. She married Walter Bilski and entered the world of entrepreneurship, opening her own hair salon. As a lifelong student, she received a Masters Degree in Early Childhood Education and opened a Daycare Cen-ter/ Nursery School. Later, she moved to St. Petersburg, FL to be closer to her aging parents, Adaline (Canto) and Vincent Clocker (now both deceased), where she spent many years working as a teacher. Most recently, she received a Degree in Ministry which she used in her community and in her Spiritualist Church, The Temple of Love and Healing. She is survived by her three children (and their spouses), John Bilski, (Lori Ney Bilski), Lisa Bilski Jacques, and Laura Bilski Sweigart, (Curt Sweigart); and her grandchildren, Kenda Bilski Mathis (Teddy Mathis), Mark Bilski, Jacqueline Sweigart, and Christopher Sweigart, (Tiffany Blake Sweigart); and her great-grandchildren, Xamara Mathis and Xavier Mathis. Johanna always loved dogs, and is also survived by her beloved chihuahua, Blackie. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Veteran's Funeral Care in Clearwater, FL. Instead of flowers, charitable donations may be made to .

