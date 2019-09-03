Johannes Schulz

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - Prevatt Funeral Home
Service Information
Prevatt Funeral Home
7709 State Road 52
Hudson, FL
34667
(727)-863-3700
Obituary
Send Flowers

SCHULZ, Johannes "Kurt" the founder of J. Schulz Plumbing, died Sept. 1, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Jean of 57 years; children, Debra, Gina, Stacey, and Kurt; daughter-in-law, Jomary; and grandchildren, Nicole, Emily, Kobe, Selena, and Audrey. In lieu of flowers, family has requested that a donation be made in memory of Kurt to his grandson, Kobe McDevitt's school, The Center for Developmental Disabilities online at centerfold.org. www.prevattfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.