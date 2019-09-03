SCHULZ, Johannes "Kurt" the founder of J. Schulz Plumbing, died Sept. 1, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Jean of 57 years; children, Debra, Gina, Stacey, and Kurt; daughter-in-law, Jomary; and grandchildren, Nicole, Emily, Kobe, Selena, and Audrey. In lieu of flowers, family has requested that a donation be made in memory of Kurt to his grandson, Kobe McDevitt's school, The Center for Developmental Disabilities online at centerfold.org. www.prevattfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 3, 2019