Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Southern Funeral Care
10510 Riverview Drive
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 671-3121
Resources
More Obituaries for John SALGADO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. F. SALGADO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John A. F. SALGADO Obituary
SALGADO, John A. F.

of Valrico/Seffner, passed Sunday, May 5, 2019, went to the loving arms of our Lord and family who have gone before. A graduate of Brandon High School, the University of Tampa and a later degree in Pre-Pharmacy he is survived by his parents, John and Nancy Zahn Salgado, Valrico/Seffner; aunts and uncles, Martha Greenman and Kevin Sanders, Cristina and Larry O'Connor, Froilan and Susan Salgado and their families, Docobo and Ranon families, Tampa and Spain, Alfonso Fernandez family, St. Petersburg and Spain, Cuesta family, Lugo, Spain and Salgado's of Meira, Spain. He had enjoyed travel throughout western Europe and surfing in many beautiful locations. A gathering of family and friends is planned for June. Should you wish to make a donation in John's name please contact 4ocean.com. Please sign guestbook at SouthernFuneralCare.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Southern Funeral Care
Download Now