|
|
SALGADO, John A. F.
of Valrico/Seffner, passed Sunday, May 5, 2019, went to the loving arms of our Lord and family who have gone before. A graduate of Brandon High School, the University of Tampa and a later degree in Pre-Pharmacy he is survived by his parents, John and Nancy Zahn Salgado, Valrico/Seffner; aunts and uncles, Martha Greenman and Kevin Sanders, Cristina and Larry O'Connor, Froilan and Susan Salgado and their families, Docobo and Ranon families, Tampa and Spain, Alfonso Fernandez family, St. Petersburg and Spain, Cuesta family, Lugo, Spain and Salgado's of Meira, Spain. He had enjoyed travel throughout western Europe and surfing in many beautiful locations. A gathering of family and friends is planned for June. Should you wish to make a donation in John's name please contact 4ocean.com. Please sign guestbook at SouthernFuneralCare.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 17, 2019