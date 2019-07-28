John Agliano (1926 - 2019)
Obituary
AGLIANO, John USN

92, of Belleair Bluffs, FL passed away peacefully surrounded by family in his home July 20, 2019. He is survived by his children, Michael F. Agliano, Steven J. Agliano, and Diane M. Moyer; seven granddaughters, Jenny Barr, Nicole Agliano, Erica Petersen, Dena Agliano, Hayley Moyer, Ashley Moyer; and one great-granddaughter, Hannah Agliano. He was predeceased by his son, John A. Agliano and wife, Anne V. Agliano. A celebration of life will take place August 7, 2019 at 6 pm at Hubbell Funeral Home in Belleair Bluffs. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in his name.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 28, 2019
