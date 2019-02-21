|
KOCH, John Albert
87, passed away February 16, 2019. John was born November 11, 1931 in Lindenhurst, NY to the late Nicholas Koch and Elizabeth McPherson. He is survived by his eight children, Robert (Marie), Richard (Beverly), John Jr. (Evelyn), Jean Botigione (James), Warren (Theresa), Kathleen Capristo (Thomas), Wayne, and Michael; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister Francis. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Jean, and grandson, John III. Visitation will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 from 4-6 pm, with services Saturday, February 23 at 9:30 am, at Dobies Funeral Home, Congress Street. Burial to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 21, 2019