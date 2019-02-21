Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
6616 Congress St
New Port Richey, FL 34653
(727) 841-7555
More Obituaries for John Koch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Albert Koch

John Albert Koch Obituary
KOCH, John Albert

87, passed away February 16, 2019. John was born November 11, 1931 in Lindenhurst, NY to the late Nicholas Koch and Elizabeth McPherson. He is survived by his eight children, Robert (Marie), Richard (Beverly), John Jr. (Evelyn), Jean Botigione (James), Warren (Theresa), Kathleen Capristo (Thomas), Wayne, and Michael; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister Francis. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Jean, and grandson, John III. Visitation will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 from 4-6 pm, with services Saturday, February 23 at 9:30 am, at Dobies Funeral Home, Congress Street. Burial to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens.

Dobies Funeral Home, Congress
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 21, 2019
