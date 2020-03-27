AMES, John Madden passed away at the age of 73 on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, surrounded by his children. He was born in Dayton, Ohio and attended both Ohio State University and Miami University. John was drafted in the Vietnam War and served in the US Army. After his military service, John worked as a general contractor in Dayton for 35 years, during which time he raised his three children. John enjoyed golfing, gardening, and the Buckeyes. Since moving to Florida in 2010, John loved spending as much time as he could with his children and grandchildren. He had a zest for life that was palpable and he showed that through his fight to persevere through years of health issues. John never knew a stranger and made a lasting impression on everyone he met. He had an unfailing, sarcastic sense of humor, that he kept strong until his very last days, with witty remarks at every turn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Marjorie Ames. He is survived by his children, Emily (Andrew) Wright, Zachary Ames, and Dylan Ames; his grandchildren, Abigail, Madelyn, Rosalie, Amelia, and Clara; siblings, Kathy Lunceford, Betsy Rieffenberger, and Melissa Harvey; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the VA Medical Centers through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Blount & Curry MacDill www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 27, 2020