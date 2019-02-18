STOUT, John and Joann
Joann Stout and her husband John Stout of Cosby, TN, tragically lost their lives in an auto accident on Thursday, February 7, 2019 in Gatlinburg, TN. They were married for 40 years. John was a Korean War veteran and retired from the City of Clearwater Public works after 30 years. Both John and Joann were key members in the Clearwater base Devil Dogs Drum and Bugle Crops. A celebration of life for John and Joann Stout will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, February 23rd at the Gatlinburg Elks Lodge #1925, 968 Parkway, #7 Gatlinburg, TN 37738. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Gatlinburg Elks Lodge Shoe Fund for Children.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 18, 2019