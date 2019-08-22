ANDERSON, John, L. of St Petersburg, FL, quietly joined his wife, of 48 years, Jeorline Anderson, into eternal rest on Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was preceded in death hy two sisters, Virginia Anderson of Thomasville, GA, Olivia A. New of St. Petersburg, FL; four brothers, James "Hank" Anderson of Opa Locka, FL, Marvin Anderson of Newark, NJ, David Anderson of Thomasville GA, and Shelly Anderson of Miami, FL. He leaves to cherish fond memories, his four children, Linda Grant (Willie), Benny Lewis (Gloria), Darlene Burgess and Robert Brown Sr.; two sisters-in-law, Victoria Lawson, Margaret Lewis Taylor; and brother-in-law, Claude Lewis; 20 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, 3-8 pm, at Lawson Funeral Home, 623-9025. Homegoing Services will be held Saturday, August 24, at 1 pm at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 3200 5th Ave. S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 22, 2019