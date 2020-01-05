|
|
ANSON, John Leon 83, passed away on December 29, 2019 in St. Petersburg, FL. John was born in South River, New Jersey on September 30, 1936 to Leon Anosovich and Suzie Kavalonek, who have preceded him in death. John was a 1959 graduate of University of Kentucky and a dedicated member of Phi Kappa Tau for over 50 years. John had a long career in sales and management. He worked for Swift Co., Chicago for 26 years. In 1983, he established a food distribution company in St. Petersburg, Food Wholesalers, Inc. The company is now run by his son, Jim Anson. John was an avid traveler. He visited all 50 states, the seven continents, and well over 100 countries. John is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Kathy Anson; his children, Jim (Tonia) Anson and Betsy Alonzo; his stepson, John Groothuis; and six grandchildren. The family will be holding a private service at their discretion. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the church that John loved so dearly, St. Thomas' Episcopal Church, 1200 Snell Isle Blvd., St. Petersburg, FL 33704. Serenity Funeral Home serenityfuneralhomelargo.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 5, 2020