Sylvan Abbey - Funeral Home
2853 SUNSET POINT RD
Clearwater, FL 33759
(727) 796-1992
John Chalapis
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
Service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
1930 - 2019
John B. Chalapis Obituary
88, of Clearwater, died on Friday, February 8, 2019. Born in Detroit, MI, he taught school in Wyandotte, MI for 32 years. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Helen "Kandie". A visitation will be held on Monday, February 18 from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Suncoast Hospice. Please visit the family's online guestbook at: www.SylvanAbbey.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 13, 2019
