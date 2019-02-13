|
|
88, of Clearwater, died on Friday, February 8, 2019. Born in Detroit, MI, he taught school in Wyandotte, MI for 32 years. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Helen "Kandie". A visitation will be held on Monday, February 18 from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Suncoast Hospice. Please visit the family's online guestbook at: www.SylvanAbbey.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 13, 2019