born in Berwyn, Illinois, almost 91 years ago, died in Tampa, Florida, April 28, 2019. John's home town was Glen Ellyn, Illinois, where he was active in the Boy Scouts of America. As a teenager he was interested in automobiles, and his first car was a 1928 Model A Ford. After graduating from Glenbard High School, he and three friends explored the boundary waters of Quetico Park, Ontario, Canada, camping and canoeing.



John's B.S. degree in engineering was conferred by Iowa State College (now Iowa State University), Ames, Iowa, 1951. He was an enthusiastic member of Acacia fraternity. Later he continued his service to the fraternity as a director and treasurer of the Acacia Foundation Board of Directors and a supporter of the Iowa State Chapter.



As a sales representative in Western Pennsylvania providing laminated arches and beams for barns, John began his career in the timber industry. He became a registered professional engineer in Pennsylvania, later in Florida and other states.



John and his wife, Jane, were married more than 66 years.



They founded and operated a company that supplied and installed laminated and solid heavy timbers throughout the southeastern states for churches, schools, shopping centers, hotels, and for several projects at Walt Disney World.



John was a certified class A general contractor. He became interested in large bulk storage buildings used for storage of phosphate and other raw materials. Their company soon began to build the laminated wood arch structures for these buildings located in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina. John became known in the industry for this specialty in construction. John's unique ability was to design and build tools and to devise systems to erect heavy timber members safely and efficiently. In addition, he was an accomplished woodworker.



John was a member of



When once again John owned a 1928 Model A Ford, he drove it in the parade for his 50th high school class reunion.



Cycling was one of John's hobbies for many years. He enjoyed sailing and spent many memorable days sailing small boats on the waters of Florida and coastal Maine. He and Jane camped and canoed in the wilderness of northern Maine. He was a licensed private pilot who flew a Cessna 182 to many points in eastern U.S. including Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard.



Living with their memories are his wife, Jane; daughter, Carrie and her husband, James Burke; son, David; grandchildren, Christopher Burke and wife, Ariel, and Sean Burke; sister-in-law, Janet Marhoefer; nieces, Susan and Betsy; and grandnieces, Samantha, Shannon, Aubrey, and Jorey.



The family thanks its longtime loyal devoted friend, Roy Hanchett, for his attentive care, visits day and night, outings, companionship, and vigils during John's last months. Thanks to caregivers at Brighton Gardens Tampa for their care and kindness. At John's request there will be no funeral service.



Dust thou art, and unto dust shalt thou return. Genesis 3:19

Rotary International for 61 years, served a term as president of Tampa North club, and had a special interest in supporting Camp Rotary projects. He served as a director and treasurer of the Florida Chapter, National Neurofibromatosis Foundation for a number of years.

