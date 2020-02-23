BACHMAN, John S. III 75, of Tampa, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at his home. He was born in Rome, GA, but lived most of his life in Tampa. After attending boarding school in Georgia, he completed his education at the University of Georgia. John was an avid golfer from an early age and was able to do what he loved for almost 20 years at Bay Palms Golf Course. He was preceded in death by his sister, Martha Rochelle Cleveland. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Bachman Walden; and granddaughters, Haley Jane and Lowry Elizabeth Walden. There will be a gathering on Tuesday, February 25 at 10:30 am with a memorial service to follow at 11am at Blount & Curry MacDill, 605 S. MacDill Ave. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to to either Deerfield Windsor School or Young Life of Albany, both of which his granddaughters are affiliated with. Blount & Curry MacDill www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2020