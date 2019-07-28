Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John BAIRD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BAIRD, John(1946-2019)John Baird passed away in Clearwater, FL, on July 4, 2019 a fitting day for a life as colorful as Independence Day fireworks. He was born June 18, 1946 to Joan and Charles Baird, who both preceded him in death. Survivors include a brother, Jim (Dianne Stone) Chicago; and sister, Jacquie (Bruce Spiher) Ann Arbor, MI; cousins, Laurie Howard (Pat), Libby Beall (Ray), JP, and Jody (Doris); and many nieces and nephews. John grew up in Ann Arbor, MI, and attended Burns Park Elementary, Tappan Middle School, and Ann Arbor High, from which he graduated in 1964. He received a B.A. from Parsons College (Iowa) and a Master's degree in psychology from Eastern Michigan University. John was always on the move. After college, he explored an exciting cultural path, from the Aquarius love in San Francisco to Woodstock in 1969. In his late 20's John moved to St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL. There, he helped Frenchy (Mike Preston) launch the now famous Clearwater restaurant chain, Frenchy's. John loved the ladies and the ladies loved John. He was never married but always involved. John had a lot of fun: he was a wonderful dancer and loved music. Everywhere John went he brought good cheer and fun. His thoughtfulness was legendary. John never met a stranger he did not like. We celebrated John's life in Clearwater and will be celebrating in Ann Arbor. John donated his body to Southern Florida University. Donations may be made to Golf Fore Africa 32531 N Scottsdale Road, Suite 105, Box 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85266. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 28, 2019

