John BANKHEAD

BANKHEAD, John M. Jr. 91, of Tampa passed to eternal life on Sept. 16, 2020. John attended the Univ. of South Carolina after completing his military service in the USAF, Airman 1st class. He moved to Tampa in 1955 where he began his career in telecommunication, starting as a lineman with Peninsula Telephone and retiring as an engineer from GTE in 1989. John was a devoted husband, father and community servant. He is survived by his wife, Jean; their sons, James (Amparo) and Tom (Sylvia); and grandchildren, James, Sara, and Augustus. John was active in the Boy Scouts, Shriners, Sertoma, Masonic Lodge and Scottish Rites (Thirty-Third Degree.) A faithful Christian, he set an example of leadership, service and stewardship throughout his life. Due to the pandemic, John's Celebration of Life service will show on the church's website (ForestHillsTampa.Church). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in John's name to Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 709 W. Linebaugh Ave, Tampa.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store