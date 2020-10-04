1/
John BARNES
BARNES, John R. 72, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away Sept. 16, 2020. He was originally from Lodi, OH. He was president of Barnes Machine Company for many years. Survivors include his wife, LeeAnn Plante; sister, Carla Barnes, Worthington, OH; son, Bryan, Atlanta, GA; daughter, Erin Kendall, Lodi, OH; four step-children, Dan Plante, Jennifer, Kristin, and Tracy Plante; nephew, Tim Baldwin, OH; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
