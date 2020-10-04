John BARNES

Or Copy this URL to Share

BARNES, John R. 72, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away Sept. 16, 2020. He was originally from Lodi, OH. He was president of Barnes Machine Company for many years. Survivors include his wife, LeeAnn Plante; sister, Carla Barnes, Worthington, OH; son, Bryan, Atlanta, GA; daughter, Erin Kendall, Lodi, OH; four step-children, Dan Plante, Jennifer, Kristin, and Tracy Plante; nephew, Tim Baldwin, OH; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all.



