BASKIN, John Matthew "Johnny" 80, died peacefully February 11, 2020, after a six month battle with ALS. He is survived by his long time companion, Renee Carey; his brother, Neal Baskin; his daughter, P.D. Menzel; his son, Mark Baskin; and three granddaughters. An avid golfer and licensed pilot, John was born in Birmingham, AL. He spent most of his years in Plant City and the Tampa Bay area. After graduating from Plant City High School, he attended the University of Tennessee where he earned a B.S. in Business Administration. With a continuing passion for education, he earned two more degrees later in his life: a Master's of Education and an M.B.A. Independent and hard working, John served three years in the U.S. Army and seven years in the U.S. Army Reserve Special Forces as a Green Beret. He began his civilian career as a train master in Illinois. He then moved back to Plant City and opened Baskin & Associates, a bookkeeping, accounting and tax practice. After 16 years working as an accountant, he moved on to teach accounting. John spent over 25 years teaching accounting with most of those years at Tampa College. As a devoted and empathic teacher, he encouraged his students to persevere and commit to earning their degrees. Please join us to celebrate John's life Sunday, April 5, 1-4 pm, at the Westin Tampa Waterside Hotel, 725 S. Habour Island Blvd., Tampa. The celebration will be held in the Waterside room on the second floor. For more information please email [email protected] or call (727) 244-5775.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020