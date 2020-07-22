1/
John BECHTOLD
1958 - 2020
BECHTOLD, John Robert 62, of Largo, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Tampa General Hospital. John was born in Ft Dix, New Jersey June 4, 1958. John was an avid fisherman, hunter and skeet shooter, but above all, a loving and caring husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. He was an amazing storyteller and loved to make people laugh. John served four years in the United States Air Force and had a long and varied 34-year career with ADT Security, from which he retired in 2017. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Bechtold; his mother, Yasuko Betty Meadows; and his brother, Charles Bechtold. He is survived by his wife, Robin Bechtold; his daughter, Christine Bechtold; his sons, John Bechtold and Gordon (Alex) Bechtold; his sister, Emily Collins; four grandchildren; 11 nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and his furry best friend and companion, Duke. The family will be hosting a Celebration of John's Life, at their home, Saturday, July 25, 2-6 pm.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 06:00 PM
the family home
Memories & Condolences

July 22, 2020
Uncle Bobby you will be missed! I know we have another Angel watching over us.
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and all family & friends.
Jaime Collins
Family
July 22, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Bechtold Family for the loss of your loved one, John Robert, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
July 22, 2020
My condolences go out to Robin and family. I’m always here for y’all.
I’ll miss you Bro so much but I know you and Our brother Charlie are together again. I’ll remember the good times we had together (the three of us) , God has another Angel watching over all of us. Love you forever and always, your Big Sis Emily ❤
Emily Collins
Sister
