BECHTOLD, John Robert 62, of Largo, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Tampa General Hospital. John was born in Ft Dix, New Jersey June 4, 1958. John was an avid fisherman, hunter and skeet shooter, but above all, a loving and caring husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. He was an amazing storyteller and loved to make people laugh. John served four years in the United States Air Force and had a long and varied 34-year career with ADT Security, from which he retired in 2017. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Bechtold; his mother, Yasuko Betty Meadows; and his brother, Charles Bechtold. He is survived by his wife, Robin Bechtold; his daughter, Christine Bechtold; his sons, John Bechtold and Gordon (Alex) Bechtold; his sister, Emily Collins; four grandchildren; 11 nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and his furry best friend and companion, Duke. The family will be hosting a Celebration of John's Life, at their home, Saturday, July 25, 2-6 pm.



