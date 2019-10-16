Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Berardino. View Sign Service Information Loyless Funeral Home 5310 Land O'Lakes Blvd. Land O'Lakes , FL 34639 (813)-435-6487 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Loyless Funeral Home 5310 Land O'Lakes Blvd. Land O'Lakes , FL 34639 View Map Service 2:00 PM Loyless Funeral Home 5310 Land O'Lakes Blvd. Land O'Lakes , FL 34639 View Map Interment 10:30 AM The Florida National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

BERARDINO, John T. USAF age 70, of Land O'Lakes, FL, passed away on October 12, 2019. He was born in St. Louis, MO and moved to Florida in 1968. From 1968 to 1972, he proudly served in the United States Air Force and he spent over 35 years serving U.S. Veterans at James A. Haley as an Audiologist, retiring as Chief of the Audiology and Speech Service. John was Catholic in faith and his favorite past times included baseball, golf, photography, and most of all, spending time with his beloved family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Susan Berardino; daughters, Allison (Salah) Berardino and Sarah (Marc) Beury; brothers, Mike (Bonnie) Berardino and Tony (Lisa) Berardino; his sisters, Roseanne (Dan) Mueller and Jean Frey; one grandchild, Faris; and many loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 20 from 1-2 pm at Loyless Funeral Home, 5310 Land O' Lakes Blvd., Land O'Lakes, Florida with a service to follow at 2 pm at the funeral home. The Interment will be held at The Florida National Cemetery on October 21 at 10:30 am with Military Honors being rendered. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the USF Byrd Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Center. Loyless Funeral Home

BERARDINO, John T. USAF age 70, of Land O'Lakes, FL, passed away on October 12, 2019. He was born in St. Louis, MO and moved to Florida in 1968. From 1968 to 1972, he proudly served in the United States Air Force and he spent over 35 years serving U.S. Veterans at James A. Haley as an Audiologist, retiring as Chief of the Audiology and Speech Service. John was Catholic in faith and his favorite past times included baseball, golf, photography, and most of all, spending time with his beloved family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Susan Berardino; daughters, Allison (Salah) Berardino and Sarah (Marc) Beury; brothers, Mike (Bonnie) Berardino and Tony (Lisa) Berardino; his sisters, Roseanne (Dan) Mueller and Jean Frey; one grandchild, Faris; and many loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 20 from 1-2 pm at Loyless Funeral Home, 5310 Land O' Lakes Blvd., Land O'Lakes, Florida with a service to follow at 2 pm at the funeral home. The Interment will be held at The Florida National Cemetery on October 21 at 10:30 am with Military Honors being rendered. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the USF Byrd Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Center. Loyless Funeral Home Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close