BERARDINO, John T. USAF age 70, of Land O'Lakes, FL, passed away on October 12, 2019. He was born in St. Louis, MO and moved to Florida in 1968. From 1968 to 1972, he proudly served in the United States Air Force and he spent over 35 years serving U.S. Veterans at James A. Haley as an Audiologist, retiring as Chief of the Audiology and Speech Service. John was Catholic in faith and his favorite past times included baseball, golf, photography, and most of all, spending time with his beloved family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Susan Berardino; daughters, Allison (Salah) Berardino and Sarah (Marc) Beury; brothers, Mike (Bonnie) Berardino and Tony (Lisa) Berardino; his sisters, Roseanne (Dan) Mueller and Jean Frey; one grandchild, Faris; and many loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 20 from 1-2 pm at Loyless Funeral Home, 5310 Land O' Lakes Blvd., Land O'Lakes, Florida with a service to follow at 2 pm at the funeral home. The Interment will be held at The Florida National Cemetery on October 21 at 10:30 am with Military Honors being rendered. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the USF Byrd Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Center. Loyless Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 16, 2019